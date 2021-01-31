Tolerance.ca
A little ray of sunshine as 2021 economic survey points to brighter times ahead

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Suddenly, economic forecasters are optimistic.

Six months ago the forecasting team assembled by The Conversation was expecting Australia’s recession to continue into 2021, sending the economy backwards a further 4.6% throughout the year.

This morning, in the survey prepared ahead of the Reserve Bank board’s first meeting for the year and an address by the Reserve Bank governor to the National Press…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


