Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A social media blackout persists in Uganda, weeks after the election

By James Propa
Share this article
Uganda's longtime leader Yoweri Museveni was reelected for a sixth term, as rival Bobi Wine alleges massive irregularities, state inspired violence, intimidation and harassment.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ More intimidation of journalists ahead of second round of pro-Navalny protests
~ And now what ?, by Costantino Ceoldo
~ The truth about "Putin's Palace"
~ Stuck inside your home this Groundhog Day? Be like Phil the weatherman, and try some mindfulness
~ US Defense Contractor Distances Itself from Cluster Munitions
~ Social accounting includes looking beyond the bare numbers of racial diversity
~ Malaysian cartoonist Zunar charged with sedition again
~ Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a plane – here's how
~ Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, South Africa's divine diva
~ Future of high streets: how to prevent our city centres from turning into ghost towns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter