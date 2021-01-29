Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysian cartoonist Zunar charged with sedition again

By asie2
NewsZulkiflee Anwar Alhaque, the famous Malaysian cartoonist better known as Zunar, is again facing prosecution over a cartoon criticizing a politician. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the withdrawal of the latest complaint against Zunar and for an end to the use of Malaysia’s sedition law to silence those who criticize the authorities.Zunar is facing a possible three-year jail term in the action brought against him on 25 January by an ally of the prime minister of the northwestern state of Kedah.


© Reporters without borders -


