Human Rights Observatory

Future of high streets: how to prevent our city centres from turning into ghost towns

By Regina Frei, Associate Professor in Operations and Supply Chain Management, University of Southampton
Lisa Jack, Professor of Accounting, University of Portsmouth
As online retailers like Boohoo and ASOS mop up some of the biggest high street brands, shops are increasingly under threat.


© The Conversation -


