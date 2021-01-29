Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Germany may not give the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Share this article
The vaccine is still very likely to be protective in over-65s, even if efficacy in this age group is unknown.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysian cartoonist Zunar charged with sedition again
~ Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a plane – here's how
~ Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, South Africa's divine diva
~ Future of high streets: how to prevent our city centres from turning into ghost towns
~ What those mourning the fragility of American democracy get wrong
~ Congress could use an arcane section of the 14th Amendment to hold Trump accountable for Capitol attack
~ COVID vaccine weekly: tensions run high over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
~ GameStop: Wall Street short sellers are not villains but Reddit traders should be totally free to attack them
~ Guinea-Bissau: reporter beaten by policeman while covering Covid protest
~ Making hardware 'open source' can help us fight future pandemics - here's how we get there
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter