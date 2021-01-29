Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea-Bissau: reporter beaten by policeman while covering Covid protest

By adiagne
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the severe beating that a radio reporter received from a police officer on Janauary 28 in Guinea-Bissau while covering a protest by school students against the government’s decision to close schools as part of its latest measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the information gathered by RSF, Souleymane Seidy, a reporter for privately-owned Bombolom FM, was interviewing participants in a peaceful march by several hundred stude


© Reporters without borders -


