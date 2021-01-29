Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making hardware 'open source' can help us fight future pandemics - here's how we get there

By Richard Bowman, Royal Society University Research Fellow and Proleptic Reader, Department of Physics, University of Bath
Julian Stirling, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Physics, University of Bath
In factories and industrial estates across the world, exceptional efforts are being made to ensure hospitals have ventilators, and logistics firms have freezers and refrigerators. Behind the scenes, this manufacturing drive has been taking place on an epic, unprecedented scale. In some places, it’s also been horrendously inefficient.

Some of that inefficiency is only to be expected. Manufacturing responsively at such short notice was always going to be messy. But many of the hardware hold-ups…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


