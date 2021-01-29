Making hardware 'open source' can help us fight future pandemics - here's how we get there
By Richard Bowman, Royal Society University Research Fellow and Proleptic Reader, Department of Physics, University of Bath
Julian Stirling, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Physics, University of Bath
In factories and industrial estates across the world, exceptional efforts are being made to ensure hospitals have ventilators, and logistics firms have freezers and refrigerators. Behind the scenes, this manufacturing drive has been taking place on an epic, unprecedented scale. In some places, it’s also been horrendously inefficient.
Some of that inefficiency is only to be expected. Manufacturing responsively at such short notice was always going to be messy. But many of the hardware hold-ups…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 29, 2021