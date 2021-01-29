Tolerance.ca
Omega-3s: consuming more oily fish could prevent asthma in children with specific gene variant

By Seif Shaheen, Clinical Professor of Respiratory Epidemiology, Queen Mary University of London
Omega-3 fatty acids are often touted for their reported benefits to many important aspects of health – especially for our heart. Now, our recent study has uncovered another potential benefit of omega-3s. We found that greater dietary intake of certain types of omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of a child developing asthma in adolescence.

Asthma is the most common chronic condition in childhood. While we have treatments to control the disease in most patients,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


