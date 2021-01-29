Tolerance.ca
AstraZeneca, Germany and over-65s: how to interpret confusing vaccine data

By Simon Kolstoe, Senior Lecturer in Evidence-Based Healthcare and University Ethics Advisor, University of Portsmouth
Germany has recently announced that it will not offer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab to over-65s due to insufficient data about its efficacy in that age group.

Meanwhile, initial data from Israel seemed to suggest that 14 days after the Pfizer/BioNTech first vaccine dose, patients only had a 33% reduced chance of infection – disappointingly…


© The Conversation -


