Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Don't blame Fox News for the attack on the Capitol

By Ashique KhudaBukhsh, Project Scientist at the School of Computer Science, Carnegie Mellon University
Mark Kamlet, University Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Carnegie Mellon University
Tom Mitchell, Founders University Professor of Machine Learning, Carnegie Mellon University
Share this article
In the days following the attack on the Capitol, The New York Times, in its print edition, ran an op-ed titled “Yes, You Should Blame Fox For Whipping Up Radicals.” The Washington Post ran an article with the headline “Trump Couldn’t Have Incited Sedition Without the Help of Fox News.”

But our analysis tells a different story.

We studied the official YouTube channels of six…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysian cartoonist Zunar charged with sedition again
~ Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a plane – here's how
~ Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, South Africa's divine diva
~ Future of high streets: how to prevent our city centres from turning into ghost towns
~ Germany may not give the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work
~ What those mourning the fragility of American democracy get wrong
~ Congress could use an arcane section of the 14th Amendment to hold Trump accountable for Capitol attack
~ COVID vaccine weekly: tensions run high over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
~ GameStop: Wall Street short sellers are not villains but Reddit traders should be totally free to attack them
~ Guinea-Bissau: reporter beaten by policeman while covering Covid protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter