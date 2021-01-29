Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As scientists turn their attention to COVID-19, other research is not getting done – and that can have lasting consequences

By Julie K. Pfeiffer, Professor of Microbiology, UT Southwestern Medical Center
Terence S. Dermody, Professor and Chair of Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh
For many researchers, the choice to spend decades working in a lab or in the field comes from a desire to help – to expand understanding of how life works or to improve human health. So when COVID-19 emerged, many scientists dropped what they were doing and switched their focus to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the pandemic.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


