Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 parenting strategies to reduce your kids' pandemic stress

By Amanda Sheffield Morris, Professor of Human Development and Family Science, Oklahoma State University
Jennifer Hays-Grudo, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Oklahoma State University
Share this article
Parents are dealing with huge demands on their time and energy. Children may not be attending school or involved in regular activities. As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on families, routines have collapsed, patience is wearing thin and self-care is a distant memory.

Decades of research have taught us that


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysian cartoonist Zunar charged with sedition again
~ Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a plane – here's how
~ Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, South Africa's divine diva
~ Future of high streets: how to prevent our city centres from turning into ghost towns
~ Germany may not give the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work
~ What those mourning the fragility of American democracy get wrong
~ Congress could use an arcane section of the 14th Amendment to hold Trump accountable for Capitol attack
~ COVID vaccine weekly: tensions run high over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
~ GameStop: Wall Street short sellers are not villains but Reddit traders should be totally free to attack them
~ Guinea-Bissau: reporter beaten by policeman while covering Covid protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter