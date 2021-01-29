Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Espionage attempts like the SolarWinds hack are inevitable, so it's safer to focus on defense – not retaliation

By William Akoto, Assistant Professor of International Politics, Fordham University
A scholar of cyber conflict sets out why retaliation doesn't prevent future attacks, and explains what might have a better chance.


© The Conversation


