Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conspiracy theories: why are they thriving in the pandemic?

By Rod Dacombe, Director of the Centre for British Politics and Government, King's College London
Share this article
We’ve all seen them. Those posts shared by friends of friends on Facebook, that jaw-dropping tweet you can scarcely believe was not immediately deleted. Alongside social distancing and Zoom meetings, it seems that one inescapable symptom of the pandemic is the proliferation of conspiracy theories on social media.

Conspiracy theories are distinct from other forms of misinformation and falsehood. They are particular ways in which we make sense of the complex and sometimes disturbing world around us. They have also long been seen as a particularly political phenomenon. The American historian…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malaysian cartoonist Zunar charged with sedition again
~ Virgin Orbit launched a rocket from a plane – here's how
~ Remembering Sibongile Khumalo, South Africa's divine diva
~ Future of high streets: how to prevent our city centres from turning into ghost towns
~ Germany may not give the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work
~ What those mourning the fragility of American democracy get wrong
~ Congress could use an arcane section of the 14th Amendment to hold Trump accountable for Capitol attack
~ COVID vaccine weekly: tensions run high over the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
~ GameStop: Wall Street short sellers are not villains but Reddit traders should be totally free to attack them
~ Guinea-Bissau: reporter beaten by policeman while covering Covid protest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter