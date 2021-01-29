Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should people who have recently had COVID be vaccinated?

By Matt Webster, Principal Lecturer in Biochemistry, Anglia Ruskin University
A recent report from Public Health England showed that 83% of people who had had COVID were protected from reinfection five months later. Given that 3.7 million people in the UK have had COVID, should those with antibodies be at the back of the vaccine queue?

© The Conversation -


