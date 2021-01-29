Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: the science and law are clear — it’s time for NZ to turn down the travel tap from high-risk countries

By Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Amanda Kvalsvig, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Despite a recent best-in-the-world ranking for its handling of COVID-19, New Zealand remains at risk as the pandemic intensifies globally. With more infectious variants of the virus emerging, there are many persisting concerns.

In particular, the number of infected people entering managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities at the border is increasing.…


© The Conversation -


