Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The old news business model is broken: making Google and Facebook pay won't save journalism

By Amanda Lotz, Professor of Media Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
If the government wants to save the social benefit of public-interest journalism, it must look beyond the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Innovation -- and research -- are key to killing off neglected tropical diseases in Africa
~ Planning on running a marathon? A sports dietitian on what to eat for long-distance running
~ Google is leading a vast, covert human experiment. You may be one of the guinea pigs
~ Google, Facebook and Twitter black out information on Carvativir
~ Turkey – press freedom in figures
~ Australia is out of the top ten in global anti-corruption rankings — why?
~ A major report excoriated Australia's environment laws. Sussan Ley's response is confused and risky
~ COVID-19: the science and law are clear — it’s time for NZ to turn down the travel tap from high-risk countries
~ Maverick Modigliani review: unimaginative documentary avoids the dramatic truths
~ If Google does pull its search engine out of Australia, there are alternatives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter