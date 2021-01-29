Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why GameStop shares stopped trading: 5 questions answered

By Jena Martin, Professor of Law, West Virginia University
Share this article
The easy answer as to why trading was halted relates to the stock's 'volatility' after its dramatic climb in recent weeks. But it could also mean something fishy is going on.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Innovation -- and research -- are key to killing off neglected tropical diseases in Africa
~ Planning on running a marathon? A sports dietitian on what to eat for long-distance running
~ Google is leading a vast, covert human experiment. You may be one of the guinea pigs
~ Google, Facebook and Twitter black out information on Carvativir
~ Turkey – press freedom in figures
~ Australia is out of the top ten in global anti-corruption rankings — why?
~ A major report excoriated Australia's environment laws. Sussan Ley's response is confused and risky
~ COVID-19: the science and law are clear — it’s time for NZ to turn down the travel tap from high-risk countries
~ Maverick Modigliani review: unimaginative documentary avoids the dramatic truths
~ The old news business model is broken: making Google and Facebook pay won't save journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter