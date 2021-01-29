Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Biden Acts to Undo Trump Damage to Women’s Health

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman walks past a mural on a Family Health Options clinic in the Kibera slums in Nairobi, Kenya, May 16, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Washington, DC) – United States President Joe Biden has issued a presidential memorandum that is an important first step to repair harm to sexual and reproductive health and rights, but more executive and legislative action is needed, Human Rights Watch said today. The memorandum, issued on January 28, 2021, rescinded regressive actions by the administration of former president Donald Trump that made it difficult for women to speak freely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Innovation -- and research -- are key to killing off neglected tropical diseases in Africa
~ Planning on running a marathon? A sports dietitian on what to eat for long-distance running
~ Google is leading a vast, covert human experiment. You may be one of the guinea pigs
~ Google, Facebook and Twitter black out information on Carvativir
~ Turkey – press freedom in figures
~ Australia is out of the top ten in global anti-corruption rankings — why?
~ A major report excoriated Australia's environment laws. Sussan Ley's response is confused and risky
~ COVID-19: the science and law are clear — it’s time for NZ to turn down the travel tap from high-risk countries
~ Maverick Modigliani review: unimaginative documentary avoids the dramatic truths
~ The old news business model is broken: making Google and Facebook pay won't save journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter