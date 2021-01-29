Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China Signals Roll-Back on Minority Languages

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Poster issued by China in primary schools in Tibet. Translation: “Love the national flag, Sing the national anthem Mandarin is the working language in schools Please speak the common language (Mandarin) and write the characters correctly”. Source: Dondrup Dorje’s blog 2016 On Thursday, Tibetan language education rights campaigner Tashi Wangchuk returned home after serving a five-year sentence for allegedly “inciting separatism.” Now, not only is he unlikely to be allowed to resume his advocacy work, but Chinese authorities have just taken additional steps to undermine…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


