Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

77 Lashes for a Gay Couple in Indonesia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Shariah law official uses a rattan cane to whip one of two men convicted of gay sex in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia, January 28, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Riska Munawarah Authorities in Indonesia’s Aceh province publicly flogged two gay men 77 times each on Thursday after a vigilante mob raided their apartment in November, allegedly caught them having sex, and handed them over to the police. The whipping—recognized as torture under international law—was punishment under the province’s Sharia (Islamic law) regulations, which forbid same-sex conduct. The floggings…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Innovation -- and research -- are key to killing off neglected tropical diseases in Africa
~ Planning on running a marathon? A sports dietitian on what to eat for long-distance running
~ Google is leading a vast, covert human experiment. You may be one of the guinea pigs
~ Google, Facebook and Twitter black out information on Carvativir
~ Turkey – press freedom in figures
~ Australia is out of the top ten in global anti-corruption rankings — why?
~ A major report excoriated Australia's environment laws. Sussan Ley's response is confused and risky
~ COVID-19: the science and law are clear — it’s time for NZ to turn down the travel tap from high-risk countries
~ Maverick Modigliani review: unimaginative documentary avoids the dramatic truths
~ The old news business model is broken: making Google and Facebook pay won't save journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter