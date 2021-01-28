Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How marine protected areas help safeguard the ocean

By Julie Reimer, PhD Candidate, Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
The ocean quietly unites global communities in a profound way. And yet, the ocean faces more threats today than ever before in history.

The facts and predictions are staggering. More than 25 per cent of the world’s fisheries are overfished, and most are operating at a maximum sustainable level with no room for those fisheries to expand.

The rate of ocean acidification, which happens when the ocean absorbs too much carbon, far exceeds what…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


