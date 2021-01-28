The keys to preventing future pandemics
By Marisa Peyre, Deputy head of ASTRE research unit, Cirad
Flavie Luce Goutard, Epidemiologist, Cirad
François Roger, Directeur de Recherche, épidémiologiste, Cirad
Marie-Marie Olive, Post-doctorante, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Ever since the 2001 SARS outbreak and H5N1 avian flu in 2003, we’ve developed tools to monitor diseases that transmitted from animals to humans. But what does a large-scale roll-out entail?
© The Conversation
