Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The keys to preventing future pandemics

By Marisa Peyre, Deputy head of ASTRE research unit, Cirad
Flavie Luce Goutard, Epidemiologist, Cirad
François Roger, Directeur de Recherche, épidémiologiste, Cirad
Marie-Marie Olive, Post-doctorante, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Ever since the 2001 SARS outbreak and H5N1 avian flu in 2003, we’ve developed tools to monitor diseases that transmitted from animals to humans. But what does a large-scale roll-out entail?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


