Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump wasn't the first president to try to politicize the civil service – which remains at risk of returning to Jackson's 'spoils system'

By Barry M. Mitnick, Professor of Business Administration and of Public and International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh
Share this article
For decades, presidents beginning with Andrew Jackson routinely replaced large swaths of the government workforce, often requiring them to pay fees to political parties in exchange for their jobs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How marine protected areas help safeguard the ocean
~ Memes like Bernie Sanders' mittens spread through networks the same way viruses spread through populations
~ AstraZeneca dispute comes at a difficult moment for the European Union
~ The keys to preventing future pandemics
~ Teen suicide prevention during COVID-19: How parents and kids can have honest and safe conversations
~ What is behind the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccines?
~ Contactless payment limit: raising it to £100 could push more people into debt
~ How heatwaves and drought combine to produce the perfect firestorm
~ Children in Darwin are more worried about their safety than their grades
~ Friday essay: masters of the future or heirs of the past? Mining, history and Indigenous ownership
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter