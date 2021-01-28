Teen suicide prevention during COVID-19: How parents and kids can have honest and safe conversations
By Marie-Claude Geoffroy, Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology and Canada Research Chair in Youth Suicide Prevention, McGill University
Anthony Gifuni, Visiting Scholar, Department of Psychology, Stanford University
“School or no school, it won’t matter.”
“Young people’s issues are minor compared to those of adults.”
As researchers concerned with suicide prevention in youth, we sometimes hear people express sentiments like these about young people in the pandemic. But socialization is an important part of growing up. As much as COVID-19 has affected adults, it may affect children and teens even more.
How to explain to a young child why he cannot play with other children? How can children learn to read facial…
- Thursday, January 28, 2021