Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Contactless payment limit: raising it to £100 could push more people into debt

By Gavin Brown, Associate Professor in Financial Technology, University of Liverpool
Richard Whittle, Research Fellow in Economics, Manchester Metropolitan University
Stuart Mills, Fellow of Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science
Share this article
In recognition of our changing spending behaviour during the pandemic, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced plans to consult on increasing the contactless spending limit from £45 to £100. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, this same limit was just £30. And while the FCA limit is advisory, it sets an industry standard observed by the vast majority of card providers and retailers.

Clearly, our ability to pay for goods and services via contactless options is useful in a pandemic.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How marine protected areas help safeguard the ocean
~ Memes like Bernie Sanders' mittens spread through networks the same way viruses spread through populations
~ AstraZeneca dispute comes at a difficult moment for the European Union
~ The keys to preventing future pandemics
~ Trump wasn't the first president to try to politicize the civil service – which remains at risk of returning to Jackson's 'spoils system'
~ Teen suicide prevention during COVID-19: How parents and kids can have honest and safe conversations
~ What is behind the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccines?
~ How heatwaves and drought combine to produce the perfect firestorm
~ Children in Darwin are more worried about their safety than their grades
~ Friday essay: masters of the future or heirs of the past? Mining, history and Indigenous ownership
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter