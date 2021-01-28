Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How heatwaves and drought combine to produce the perfect firestorm

By Jyoteeshkumar Reddy Papari, PhD Candidate, UNSW
Jason Sharples, Professor of Bushfire Dynamics, School of Science, UNSW Canberra, UNSW
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, ARC Future Fellow, UNSW
Share this article
Long heatwaves during entrenched drought often trigger fears of bushfire. It’s easy to imagine rolling days of hot, dry weather desiccating leaves, bark and twigs, transforming them into a potent fuel.

Victoria’s heatwave in 2009, which reached a record temperature of 46.4℃, came during severe, enduring drought and culminated in the Black Saturday bushfire tragedy.

Likewise, the unprecedented Black Summer bushfires…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How marine protected areas help safeguard the ocean
~ Memes like Bernie Sanders' mittens spread through networks the same way viruses spread through populations
~ AstraZeneca dispute comes at a difficult moment for the European Union
~ The keys to preventing future pandemics
~ Trump wasn't the first president to try to politicize the civil service – which remains at risk of returning to Jackson's 'spoils system'
~ Teen suicide prevention during COVID-19: How parents and kids can have honest and safe conversations
~ What is behind the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccines?
~ Contactless payment limit: raising it to £100 could push more people into debt
~ Children in Darwin are more worried about their safety than their grades
~ Friday essay: masters of the future or heirs of the past? Mining, history and Indigenous ownership
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter