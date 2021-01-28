COVID-19 has hurt some more than others: South Africa needs policies that reflect this
By Jessika Bohlmann, PhD (Economics), University of Pretoria
Helene Maisonnave, Professor of Economics, Université Le Havre Normandie
Margaret Chitiga-Mabugu, Director and Head, School of Public Management and Administration, University of Pretoria
Martin Henseler, Researcher, EDEHN - Equipe d'Economie Le Havre Normandie, Université Le Havre Normandie
Ramos Emmanuel Mabugu, Professor, Sol Plaatje University
South Africa's economic recovery plan must focus on at least three areas: protecting vulnerable populations, supporting the vulnerable sectors and external trade diversification.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 28, 2021