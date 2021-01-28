Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Navalny & co: brave journalists risking all to hold Vladimir Putin to account

By Elisabeth Schimpfössl, Lecturer in Sociology and Policy, Aston University
Ilya Yablokov, Lecturer in Russian Studies, University of Leeds
Share this article
Over 3,500 people have been detained during rallies across Russia in protest at high-level corruption and the arrest of opposition activist Alexei Navalny. Navalny was arrested on arrival at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport on January 17 as he flew in after recovering from being poisoned late last year by the novichok nerve agent.

Navalny is being…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How marine protected areas help safeguard the ocean
~ Memes like Bernie Sanders' mittens spread through networks the same way viruses spread through populations
~ AstraZeneca dispute comes at a difficult moment for the European Union
~ The keys to preventing future pandemics
~ Trump wasn't the first president to try to politicize the civil service – which remains at risk of returning to Jackson's 'spoils system'
~ Teen suicide prevention during COVID-19: How parents and kids can have honest and safe conversations
~ What is behind the EU's dispute with AstraZeneca over COVID-19 vaccines?
~ Contactless payment limit: raising it to £100 could push more people into debt
~ How heatwaves and drought combine to produce the perfect firestorm
~ Children in Darwin are more worried about their safety than their grades
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter