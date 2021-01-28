Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering the Québec City mosque attack: Islamophobia and Canada’s national amnesia

By Jasmin Zine, Professor of Sociology, Wilfrid Laurier University
Four years since the violent attack on worshippers at Québec City's central mosque, a sense of national amnesia determines which attacks are memorialized and which are not.


Read complete article

© The Conversation


