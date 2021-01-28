Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s new social media law puts freedom of expression at risk, RSF warns

By idevillars
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is disturbed by legislation being drafted by the Polish government officially designed to protect freedom of expression on social media, warning it could be used for online censorship.A few days after several platforms decided to suspend the accounts of Donald Trump, the Polish government announced it was drawing up a bill to curb the powers of social networks such as Facebook a


© Reporters without borders -


