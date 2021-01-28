Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids Live: join us to learn about rainforests

By Grace Allen, Cities, Education and Young People Editor
Where in the world do you find rainforests? What are the weird and wonderful creatures that live there? Is the rainforest under threat? And what about people – is the rainforest their home too?

The Conversation’s series Curious Kids responds to children’s questions on all sorts of topics – ranging from why dogs are so cute to how much a cloud weighs. Now, we’re going live. Join…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


