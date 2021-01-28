Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Time to Stop Ethnic Profiling in France

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police perform a stop during the Covid-19 lockdown in Nice, France, April 8, 2020 © 2020 Eric Gaillard/Reuters Yesterday in Paris, a bailiff delivered a 145-page letter putting French government ministers on notice about their responsibility to address systemic police discrimination. It’s the first step in a ground-breaking class action procedure brought by six French and international organizations, including Human Rights Watch, to press for the structural reforms needed to end the long-standing scourge of ethnic profiling by police in France. Human Rights Watch…


© Human Rights Watch -


