Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Gaps Remain in Vaccine Program Planning

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Red Cross volunteers waiting with a coronavirus patient for a place in the intensive care unit of Rafic Hariri University Hospital, Beirut, January 11, 2021. © 2021 Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – The Lebanese government should uphold its commitment to ensure that everyone living on its territory has equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines and is included in the national vaccine program, regardless of their nationality or residency status, Human Rights Watch said today. It should also swiftly address gaps in its strategy to inoculate the population…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


