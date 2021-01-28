Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Independent Union Under Threat of Suspension

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kuspan Kosshygulov (center) is one of the workers at an oil construction company who went on a hunger strike demanding that Kazakhstan not liquidate the independent confederation of trade unions. Aktau, 8 January 2017. © 2017 Saniya Toiken (RFE/RL) (Berlin) – The Kazakhstan authorities’ attempt to have an independent trade union’s operations suspended is a violation of workers’ fundamental rights to organize and associate, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 1, 2021, a Shymkent court is scheduled to resume consideration of the Shymkent City Administration’s…


© Human Rights Watch


