Human Rights Observatory

New York City Should Support Street Vending for a More Just Recovery

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Street vendors and supporters march across Brooklyn Bridge during a rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, November 12, 2020. © 2020 Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images New York City’s roughly 20,000 street vendors have suffered enormously this past year, as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded perennial challenges such as the lack of a social safety net in the United States for immigrant workers and informal businesses and police action against those operating without proper permits. But there is hope for change. The New York City Council is expected to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


