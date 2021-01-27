Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarusian authorities now stepping up criminal charges against journalists

By jcavelier
Share this article
NewsAfter more than five months of systematic press freedom violations, the Belarusian authorities are now stepping up pressure on the media by bringing criminal prosecutions against journalists. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) are referring arbitrary arrests to the United Nations.The harassment of journalists that began after the fraudulent presidential election on 9 August 2020 has taken a more threatening turn since the start of 2021, with journali


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Can Tesla's share price be justified? Probably not
~ Embattled Albanese uses reshuffle for a political reset
~ Why is it so difficult to stamp out seafood slavery? There is little justice, even in court
~ New York City Should Support Street Vending for a More Just Recovery
~ US: Newly Released Files Show Fast-Track to Deportation
~ Five unusual technologies for harvesting water in dry areas
~ A universal influenza vaccine may be one step closer, bringing long-lasting protection against flu
~ Why the next major hurdle to ending the pandemic will be about persuading people to get vaccinated
~ Falling through the safety net: Youth are at the heart of Canada’s mental health crisis
~ People take better care of public places when they feel like they have a stake in them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter