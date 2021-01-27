Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five unusual technologies for harvesting water in dry areas

By Manzoor Qadir, Assistant Director of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University
Vladimir Smakhtin, Director of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University
Water scarcity is among the top five global risks affecting people’s wellbeing. In water-scarce areas, the situation is grim. Conventional sources like snowfall, rainfall, river runoff and easily accessible groundwater are being affected by climate change, and supplies are shrinking as demand grows.

In these countries, water is a critical challenge to sustainable development


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


