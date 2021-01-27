Why the next major hurdle to ending the pandemic will be about persuading people to get vaccinated
By Timothy Callaghan, Assistant Professor, Texas A&M University School of Public Health, Texas A&M University
Matt Motta, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oklahoma State University
Getting a vaccine is proving difficult for many older people now, but the mad rush for the vaccine won't last long. Many people don't want to get one at all, and that will impede herd immunity.
