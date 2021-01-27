Falling through the safety net: Youth are at the heart of Canada’s mental health crisis
By Ranmalie Jayasinha, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal
Patricia Conrod, Professor of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Université de Montréal
High rates of youth mental illness show the urgent need for accessible, affordable and research-backed mental health care. It's crucial to include young people's voices in shaping these resources.
- Wednesday, January 27, 2021