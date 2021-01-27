Tolerance.ca
Oceanic sharks and rays have declined by 71% since 1970 – a global solution is needed

By David Sims, Professor of Marine Ecology, University of Southampton
Oceanic sharks and rays live so far from land that the average person is unlikely to ever see them. But these species, which live in the vast open ocean, are also among the most revered, and include the great white shark and the giant manta ray. For millennia, their remoteness has allowed these species to largely avoid humans. But since the early 1950s, industrial-scale fishing fleets have been able to reach distant waters and gradually spread to exploit the entire global ocean.

Rising demand over the same period for shark and ray meat, as well as fins, gill plates and liver oil, has…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


