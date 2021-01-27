Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Occupation: Rainfall review: Australia is primed for a well-made alien invasion film. This is not it

By Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Share this article
Review: Occupation: Rainfall, written and directed by Luke Sparke

Historically, when a sequel to a film was greenlit, you could rest assured this was because the first film made a tidy profit for its investors. With the advent of streaming services like Netflix, this is no longer necessarily the case. And Occupation: Rainfall shows us this.

Occupation (2018) made barely anything at the box office or through international sales, and yet became a surprise hit on Netflix in the US. Writer-director…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Can Tesla's share price be justified? Probably not
~ Embattled Albanese uses reshuffle for a political reset
~ Why is it so difficult to stamp out seafood slavery? There is little justice, even in court
~ New York City Should Support Street Vending for a More Just Recovery
~ US: Newly Released Files Show Fast-Track to Deportation
~ Belarusian authorities now stepping up criminal charges against journalists
~ Five unusual technologies for harvesting water in dry areas
~ A universal influenza vaccine may be one step closer, bringing long-lasting protection against flu
~ Why the next major hurdle to ending the pandemic will be about persuading people to get vaccinated
~ Falling through the safety net: Youth are at the heart of Canada’s mental health crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter