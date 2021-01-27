Most government information on COVID-19 is too hard for the average Australian to understand
By Cath Ferguson, Academic, Edith Cowan University
Margaret Kristin Merga, Senior Lecturer in Education, Edith Cowan University
Stephen Winn, Professor, Executive Dean, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Almost half of Australian adults struggle with reading. Our recent analysis of government information on COVID-19 found many documents were inaccessible to struggling readers.
