Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most government information on COVID-19 is too hard for the average Australian to understand

By Cath Ferguson, Academic, Edith Cowan University
Margaret Kristin Merga, Senior Lecturer in Education, Edith Cowan University
Stephen Winn, Professor, Executive Dean, School of Education, Edith Cowan University
Almost half of Australian adults struggle with reading. Our recent analysis of government information on COVID-19 found many documents were inaccessible to struggling readers.


© The Conversation -


