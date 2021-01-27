Biden faces the world: 5 foreign policy experts explain US priorities – and problems – after Trump
By Muqtedar Khan, Professor, Islam and Global Affairs, University of Delaware
Garret Martin, Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
Jennifer M. Piscopo, Associate Professor of Politics, Occidental College
Joyce Mao, Associate professor of history, Middlebury
Julius A. Amin, Professor, Department of History, University of Dayton
Biden wants to restore US global leadership after four years of Trump's isolationism and antagonism. These are some of the challenges and opportunities he'll face, from China to Latin America.
