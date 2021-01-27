Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden faces the world: 5 foreign policy experts explain US priorities – and problems – after Trump

By Muqtedar Khan, Professor, Islam and Global Affairs, University of Delaware
Garret Martin, Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
Jennifer M. Piscopo, Associate Professor of Politics, Occidental College
Joyce Mao, Associate professor of history, Middlebury
Julius A. Amin, Professor, Department of History, University of Dayton
Biden wants to restore US global leadership after four years of Trump's isolationism and antagonism. These are some of the challenges and opportunities he'll face, from China to Latin America.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


