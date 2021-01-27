Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can Biden fix the vaccine mess? An expert says yes

By Margaret Riley, Professor of Law, Public Health Sciences, and Public Policy, University of Virginia
The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has fallen far short of President Trump's promises. President Biden says he can fix that. Can he?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


