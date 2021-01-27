Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 movie Songbird is a disaster – we need better pandemic stories

By Kasia Mika, Lecturer in Comparative Literature, Queen Mary University of London
If the reality of COVID-19 were not enough, you can now watch Songbird, a new blockbuster movie which pictures the world in 2024 trying to deal with the ravages of COVID-23, a new mutation of the coronavirus. As one reviewer writes, the film combines “a Romeo & Juliet-lite love story with a sub-Contagion thriller”. Hailed as the first feature film about the pandemic, released during the pandemic, Songbird has not received the warm welcome its producers…


© The Conversation


