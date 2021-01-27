'49% more likely to die' – racial inequalities of COVID-19 laid bare in study of East London hospitals
By Yize Wan, Clinical Lecturer in Intensive Care Medicine, Queen Mary University of London
Vanessa Apea, Consultant Physician in Sexual Health and HIV Medicine, Queen Mary University of London
Black patients were 30% and Asian patients 49% more likely to die within 30 days of hospital admission compared to patients from white backgrounds of a similar age and baseline health.
- Wednesday, January 27, 2021