Human Rights Observatory

How to listen to The Conversation's podcasts

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
All of The Conversation’s podcasts are available for you to listen to for free.

If you’re listening at your computer, you can just click the player button at the top of any podcast article on The Conversation and listen directly via our website.

You can also do this on your phone, but you may prefer to use a podcast app, which allows you to subscribe to your favourite podcasts so you’ll get each episode when it comes out. There are lots of different podcast apps available.

All iPhones come with the Apple…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


