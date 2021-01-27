Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: End Systemic Police Discrimination

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police perform a stop during the Covid-19 lockdown in Nice, France, April 8, 2020 © 2020 Eric Gaillard/Reuters (Paris) – Police in France engage in longstanding and widespread ethnic profiling that constitutes systemic discrimination, a group of six French and international human rights organizations said today, as they initiated the first class action against the French state over the practice. The organizations sent a letter of formal notice on January 27, 2021, to the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior, and the Minister of Justice to press for structural…


© Human Rights Watch -


