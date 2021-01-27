Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poet Amanda Gorman's take on love as legacy points to youth's power to shape future generations

By Heather Lawford, Professor, Department of Psychology and Canada Research Chair in Youth Development, Bishop's University
Heather L. Ramey, Assistant Professor, Child & Youth Studies, Brock University
Jessica Riddell, Full Professor and Jarislowsky Chair of Undergraduate Teaching Excellence, Bishop's University
The first national youth poet laureate in the United States taps into the power of generativity, a concept that refers to creating a legacy that lasts beyond our lifetimes to shape future generations.


© The Conversation


